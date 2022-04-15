 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnny Lee Jones -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Johnny Lee Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Lee Jones, 75, of 2928 Bethune Way, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Jones passed away on Sunday, April 10, at NHC Healthcare-Parklane, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News