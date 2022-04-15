Johnny Lee Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Lee Jones, 75, of 2928 Bethune Way, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Jones passed away on Sunday, April 10, at NHC Healthcare-Parklane, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.