Johnny Lee Dukes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Johnny Lee Dukes, 75, of 371 Lexington Road, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences can be expressed to his daughter, Nicole Dukes, at 803-837-3545.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.