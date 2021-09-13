 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny Lee Dukes -- Elloree
0 comments

Johnny Lee Dukes -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Lee Dukes

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Lee Dukes, 75, of 371 Lexington Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old #Six Hwy., Elloree with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, pastor and the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences can be expressed to his daughter Nicole Dukes at 803-837-3545. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News