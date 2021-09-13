Johnny Lee Dukes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Lee Dukes, 75, of 371 Lexington Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old #Six Hwy., Elloree with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, pastor and the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences can be expressed to his daughter Nicole Dukes at 803-837-3545. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.
