Johnny Latroy Ravenell -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Johnny Latroy Ravenell, 40, of 1324 Bonner Ave., Santee, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Santee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-854-4452 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.