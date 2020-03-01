Johnny L. Grant -- Holly Hill
Johnny L. Grant -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Johnny L. Grant of 108 Kenworth Lane died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, Janet Grant, 108 Kenworth Lane, Holly Hill, or the funeral home.

