Johnny King -- Orangeburg
Johnny King -- Orangeburg

Johnny King

ORANGEBURG – Memorial services for Johnny King, 84, of 129 Savant St., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

He died April 10 at Edisto Post Acute.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

