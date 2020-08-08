Johnny 'Jody' Sturkie Jr. -- Palmetto Bay, Florida

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. -- Johnny “Jody” McArthur Sturkie Jr., 45, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
A native of North, South Carolina, he moved with his family to the Miami, Florida, area in 2015. Johnny graduated from The Citadel Military College of South Carolina in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He had a love for sports and played football for The Citadel. Johnny worked for Robins & Morton for 21 years. Throughout his career he led his team to engineer some of the most innovative hospitals and complex renovations in the field. Johnny's most proud project was the development of the state-of-the-art Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando, where his son Tread was later born. In 2015, he spearheaded the opening of the Miami office as the division manager.
He leaves behind his wife, Hillary Girard Sturkie; son, Treadwell Sturkie; his mother, Gwen Williams; stepfather, Harold Williams; half-sister, Michelle Sturkie; stepbrothers, Tracy and Troy Williams; mother and father-in-law, Marilyn and Michael Burdette; brother and sister-in law, Chris and Shelli Girard; sister-in-law, Gina Girard; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Johnny was predeceased by his father, Johnny McArthur Sturkie.
Johnny had a giant personality. He lit up the room and was sure to put a smile on your face if you had the pleasure of being in his presence. He will be remembered and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's name can be made to The Citadel Foundation to support students and athletes at The Citadel.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Schnebly Redland's Winery in Homestead, Florida.
“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
