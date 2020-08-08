Johnny 'Jody' Sturkie Jr. -- Palmetto Bay, Florida

A native of North, South Carolina, he moved with his family to the Miami, Florida, area in 2015. Johnny graduated from The Citadel Military College of South Carolina in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He had a love for sports and played football for The Citadel. Johnny worked for Robins & Morton for 21 years. Throughout his career he led his team to engineer some of the most innovative hospitals and complex renovations in the field. Johnny's most proud project was the development of the state-of-the-art Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando, where his son Tread was later born. In 2015, he spearheaded the opening of the Miami office as the division manager.