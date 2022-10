NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Johnny Davis III, 55, of Columbia and formerly of North, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

Mr. Davis passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his late mother, Ellistine “Helen” Evans, 406 Butternut St., North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.