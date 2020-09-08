 Skip to main content
Johnny Brooks -- Denmark
Johnny Brooks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Johnny Brooks of Denmark died Aug. 30, 2020 at Agape Hospice of the Midlands, Columbia.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Wright's Funeral Home.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

