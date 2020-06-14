Johnnie Williams -- Smoaks
Johnnie Williams -- Smoaks

SMOAKS -- Johnnie Williams, of 1441 Community Ave., Smoaks, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Colleton County Medical Center, Walterboro.

Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in Old Free Gift Cemetery, Branchville.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while attending services.

