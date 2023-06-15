Mrs. Westbury was born on December 23, 1930, in Camden, S.C. She was the daughter of the late W.H. Kemmerlin and the late Leila Gleaton Kemmerlin. She attended Four Holes Baptist Church. Mrs. Westbury was employed with Orangeburg Regional Hospital for over 20 years, then continued to be a loving caregiver for many years following. She had many hobbies, including working in her yard, planting a big garden, cooking for her family, traveling and playing cards with the girls. Thanks to the girls that would pick her up and get her home safely. She was full of life and loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by two loving husbands, Steve Bozard for over 33 years and Wayne Westbury for over 30 years; five brothers; and a dearly missed sister.