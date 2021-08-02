 Skip to main content
Johnnie Spells -- Orangeburg
Johnnie Spells -- Orangeburg

Johnnie Spells

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deacon Johnnie Spells, 82, of 115 Second St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2188 Hudson Road, Cope. The Rev. Jacqueline Johnson and the Rev. Curtis Johnson are officiating.

Deacon Spells passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

