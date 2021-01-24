Johnnie Simon Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Johnnie Simon Jr., 72, of 205 Huff Road, died Jan. 19, 2021, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

