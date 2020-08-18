Johnnie Ruth Blume DeHay -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Johnnie Ruth Blume DeHay, 90, died Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, at home, following an extended period of declining health.
She was a daughter of the late John Gary Blume and Gertrude Wilson Blume.
Mrs. DeHay was a member of Springtown Baptist Church, where she was very active in many different programs associated with the church. She enjoyed her family and loved gardening.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Fallon DeHay Evans (Josh) and Daniel DeHay (Mary). Additional survivors are her great-grandchildren, Joshua Evans, Brady Evans, Hunter Evans, Mia DeHay and Marci DeHay; and a sister, Daisy Davis.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ray DeHay, and his wife, Sandra DeHay; two brothers, Woodrow Blume and Layton Blume; and five sisters, Eloise Delk, Virginia Carroll, Lessie DeHay, Irene Sanders and Francis Blume
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug., 19, in the the Bamberg County Memory Gardens.
Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).
