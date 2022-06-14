Johnnie Roger McLellan -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Johnnie Roger McLellan, 69, of Cameron passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prisma Health Trauma Unit.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1953. He was the son of the late Malcolm Clifford and Thelma Louise McLellan. He was born in Georgetown but grew up in Orangeburg. As a young boy he worked at Myers Hatchery for Dove T. and Bessie Myers. Myers Hatchery was left to him at their passing in 1984. He continued running Myers Hatchery until April 2022 when he retired. He along with his brother, Robert, ran R&J Deer Processing. He was known for his deer jerky which was sent to many states across the USA. He was a member of the “Good Ole Boys.” He was also a member of The Resurrection Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his caring and loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Haigler McLellan; son, Jonathan Herbert McLellan; sister, Shirley M. Stevenson of Orangeburg; two brothers, Robert M. McLellan (Jewell) of Cordova, Malcolm “Mac” McLellan (Jan) of Fort Mill; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Hayne and Ann Haigler of Cameron, Cheryl and Rich Nelson of Isle of Palms, Ed and Janet Haigler of Chapin and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. Vann Beth Shuler, Dr. Robert Malanuk, Prisma Health Trauma Unit and Prisma Health Hospice for their caring and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Cameron. The Rev. Eric Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Cameron.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joe Haigler, Ryan Haigler, Keith Haigler, Dr. Jason Haigler, Frankie Zeigler, Jerry Hughes, Dan Steffan and Vernon Skinner.

Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Till, Wayne Harley, Tommy Bonnette, Tommy Nivens, Johnny Dantzler, George Barber, Frank Leysath, John Corley, Josh Gates, Jeremy Gates, “Good Ole Boys”, Harry Leviner and Mike Pooser.

Friends may call the residence of his son, Jonathan H. McLellan, 864 Jericho Road, Cameron.

Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030 or to the Greenville Shriner's Hospital in Memory of Johnnie McLellan at 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605