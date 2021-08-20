Johnnie Riley -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Johnnie Riley, of Reevesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Matthew Baptist Church in Reevesville, with the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St, George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.