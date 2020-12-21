Johnnie Mae Jones -- Charlotte, N.C.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined New Bethany Baptist Church, Fort Motte, South Carolina, before moving her membership to University City Church, Charlotte. This church membership allowed her to travel to many destinations. Her most talked about was the trip that she took to Israel and the city of Jerusalem. While there, she was able to walk the path of Jesus and dipped her feet in the Jordan River.

She was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County, South Carolina, and was a 1971 graduate of John Ford High School. She then attended Central Piedmont Community College, where she earned a degree in nursing. Upon graduation, she accepted positions at Baptist Medical Center and Providence Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. She then relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and worked as an emergency room nurse at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Carolina Medical Center, until she retired. After retirement, she took a position as a travel nurse specializing in wound care with Life Preference Purpose Family Center. Her career spanned over 44 years, where she shared her love for Christ with whoever would listen. She believed her constant contact with her patients and their families gave her greater opportunity to share her testimony and the word of God.