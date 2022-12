ORANGEBURG -- Johnnie Lee Robinson, 75, formerly of 1826 Belleville Road, died Dec. 10, 2022, at tRMC after a brief ilness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister-in-law, Odessa Sharperson, at 335 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.