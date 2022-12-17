Johnnie Lee Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Johnnie Lee Robinson, 75, formerly of 1826 Belleville Road, died Dec. 10, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of Odessa Sharperson, 335 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com