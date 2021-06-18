Johnnie Lee Adams -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Johnnie Lee Adams of North will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North. He passed away Tuesday, June 15.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Evelyn (Houston) Robinson, 216 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg. Please wear your mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.