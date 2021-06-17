Johnnie Lee Adams -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Johnnie Lee Adams of North passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Evelyn (Houston) Robinson, 216 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg. Please wear your mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.