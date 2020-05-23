Johnnie L. Wade -- St. George
Johnnie L. Wade -- St. George

ST. GEORGE --Graveside services for Mr. Johnnie L. Wade, 80, of 1715 Highway 15, will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Simmons officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

