Johnnie L. Grant -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie L. Grant, 69, of Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Briner Christian Church, Holly Hill, with Pastor Allen Johnson officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Janet Grant, 108 Kenworth Lane, Holly Hill, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

