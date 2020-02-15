Johnnie 'John' Kinsey -- Pembroke Pines, Fla.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -- Johnnie "John" Kinsey was a resident of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
John passed while surrounded by his loving family from pulmonary failure brought about by pneumonia, combined with the complications of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 76.
John's immediate family includes Mary Frances Folk Kinsey Grisby (deceased) his mother; John Wesley Kinsey (deceased) his father; Howard "Bull" Eugene Kinsey (deceased) his brother; Jimmy Kinsey of Woodstock, Ga., his twin brother; Mary Janis Graham of Bamberg, S.C., his sister; Gwendolyn Lee Bana (deceased) his first wife; Patricia Ann Kinsey of Pembroke Pines, Fla., his second wife; Robert Wesley Harvey-Kinsey of Bencia, Calif., his son from his first marriage; Elizabeth Marie Kinsey of Hollywood, Fla., his daughter; Destin, Timothy, Royal, Kameron, Breeze and Jaxon, his grandchildren; in addition to a very large extended family, all of whom loved him dearly.
John spent his youth in Bamberg, S.C., before entering the military service as a member of the Air Force. He spent time traveling the United States, spending several years in California. Throughout his life he had several careers, including actor, cook, regional manager, business owner and warehouse supervisor. The last of which he spent the majority of his life doing at the Publix Distribution Center in Miami, Fla. At one time he was a part owner of Computer Friendly, located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which provided technical support and repairs for PCs. John possessed a BS in international relations and he was pursuing a MS in education when a back injury prevented him from completing his education and led to his retirement from Publix. John was an avid computer enthusiast and a member of a computer club, where he often shared dinner with his many friends.
John was a loving, kind, compassionate and selfless individual. The sort of person who would give the shirt off his own back to someone who needed it, a man with more friends than you could count, and a truly good human being. May he find peace, happiness, and well-being in a much greater place than that which he has left behind. Those who loved him know that one day we will see him again.
There will be two services. One will be held in Pembroke Pines, Fla., and another to be held in Bamberg, S.C. Gifts and flowers may be sent to the funeral home. In lieu of that, his wife asks that you make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Services in Pembroke Pines, Fla., will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Joseph A. Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel, 9000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 (800-423-5901).
A celebration of John's life will be held in Bamberg, S.C., from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003. Contact Jan Graham at 1-803-707-9986 for details.
I love you daddy. I know one day we will see you again.
