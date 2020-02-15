Johnnie 'John' Kinsey -- Pembroke Pines, Fla.

John's immediate family includes Mary Frances Folk Kinsey Grisby (deceased) his mother; John Wesley Kinsey (deceased) his father; Howard "Bull" Eugene Kinsey (deceased) his brother; Jimmy Kinsey of Woodstock, Ga., his twin brother; Mary Janis Graham of Bamberg, S.C., his sister; Gwendolyn Lee Bana (deceased) his first wife; Patricia Ann Kinsey of Pembroke Pines, Fla., his second wife; Robert Wesley Harvey-Kinsey of Bencia, Calif., his son from his first marriage; Elizabeth Marie Kinsey of Hollywood, Fla., his daughter; Destin, Timothy, Royal, Kameron, Breeze and Jaxon, his grandchildren; in addition to a very large extended family, all of whom loved him dearly.

John spent his youth in Bamberg, S.C., before entering the military service as a member of the Air Force. He spent time traveling the United States, spending several years in California. Throughout his life he had several careers, including actor, cook, regional manager, business owner and warehouse supervisor. The last of which he spent the majority of his life doing at the Publix Distribution Center in Miami, Fla. At one time he was a part owner of Computer Friendly, located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which provided technical support and repairs for PCs. John possessed a BS in international relations and he was pursuing a MS in education when a back injury prevented him from completing his education and led to his retirement from Publix. John was an avid computer enthusiast and a member of a computer club, where he often shared dinner with his many friends.