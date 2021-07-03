 Skip to main content
Johnnie Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Johnnie Jenkins, 70, of 311 Whipporwill Road, died July 1, 2021, at Prisma Health Baptist following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, the family will not receive guests.

