Johnnie Farris Norris Sr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Johnnie Farris Norris Sr. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 95.

He was a native of Branchville and a graduate of the Branchville school system, where he played football and baseball. He was born June 4, 1925, to C. Morgan and Pearl Berry Norris. He was married to the love of his life, Hazel Cain Norris. They had three children, John Jr. (Pamela), Christine (Dan) Redding and Charlene (Tony) Negron. He is survived by five grandchildren, Alex Norris, Danny (Melanie) Redding, David Redding, Becky (Charles) Justice and Mike (Brooke) Coble. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Coleman Skeen, Aubrey Skeen, Kylie Skeen, Campbell Justice, Georgia Coble, Colt Coble and Daisy Coble.

John was a member of Branchville Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school teacher, deacon and other various positions in the church. He was a lay speaker for many area churches but truly loved his time at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church. He was a member of Branchville Masonic Lodge, Gideons and Scottish Rite.

He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was proud and honored to serve his country and loved going to the schools to answer questions the children had about these wars.