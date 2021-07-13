Johnnie Bruce Saylor -- Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY -- Johnnie Bruce Saylor, 87, of Calhoun County, passed away July 12, 2021. He was the husband of Edna Robinson Saylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, with Dr. Karl D. Coke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Andy Stabler, Russ Flake, Pat Robinson, Mike Robinson, Russ Robinson, George C. Poole, Chad Saylor, and Terry Saylor.
Johnnie was born in Calhoun County, a son of the late J. O. Saylor and Elise Hair Saylor. Johnnie was a farmer and retired salesman for Fairey Motor Company in St. Matthews. Johnnie was a lifetime and very active member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of the home; brother, Reginald Saylor; two nephews; and a number of great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne Saylor.
Memorials may be sent to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, SC 29160.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
