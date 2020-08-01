Johnnie Belle Sanders Carter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Johnnie Belle Sanders Carter, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the wife of Harold S. Carter.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Prospect Southern Methodist Church, Jamison, with the Rev. Gene Rowell officiating.
Johnnie was born in Bamberg, to the late Willie V. Sanders and the late Pauline G. Sanders. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and she loved her home, family, flowers and birds, and above all she loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Janice Tant (Paul); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gregg Carter; brother, Edward Sanders; and sisters, Bettie Ellis and Mary Hartley.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
