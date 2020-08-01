Johnnie Belle Sanders Carter -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Johnnie Belle Sanders Carter, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the wife of Harold S. Carter.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Prospect Southern Methodist Church, Jamison, with the Rev. Gene Rowell officiating.

Johnnie was born in Bamberg, to the late Willie V. Sanders and the late Pauline G. Sanders. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and she loved her home, family, flowers and birds, and above all she loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Janice Tant (Paul); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gregg Carter; brother, Edward Sanders; and sisters, Bettie Ellis and Mary Hartley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.