Johnnie Belle Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Johnnie Belle Jenkins, daughter of the late John and Lillie Belle Ryans, was born in Aiken on Sept. 7, 1939. After an extended illness, she took her final rest on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute in Orangeburg.
Johnnie Belle was educated in the Aiken County school system, graduating from Martha Schofield High School in 1958 and Scott's College of Beauty of Newark, New Jersey, in 1977. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Aiken. After many years of service as a bus operator, she retired from the Orangeburg County School District and South Carolina State University respectively.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 58 years, Milledge Jenkins, Jr. of Neeses; a devoted daughter, Tamara Jenkins Wade (Adrian) of Columbus, Georgia; a loving grandson, Davon Alexander Jenkins of Columbus; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
