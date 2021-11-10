Johnette Lawrence Jones -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Johnette Lawrence Jones, 70, of 52 Songbird Circle, Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

She passed Friday, Nov. 5, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and you must wear a mask. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.