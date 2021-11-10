 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnette Lawrence Jones -- Blackville
0 comments

Johnette Lawrence Jones -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Johnette Lawrence Jones, 70, of 52 Songbird Circle, Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

She passed Friday, Nov. 5, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and you must wear a mask. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News