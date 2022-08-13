 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnetta Shavon Guinyard -- Orngeburg

Johnetta Shavon Guinyard

ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Ms. Johnetta Shavon Guinyard, 40, of 1176 Erika Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Ms. Guinyard passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, in Santee.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Cynthia Guinyard, 4478 Rustic St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

