Johnetta Shavon Guinyard -- Orangeburg

Ms. Johnetta Shavon Guinyard, 40, of 1176 Erika Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Santee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Cynthia Guinyard, 4478 Rustic St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

