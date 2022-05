DENMARK -- Mrs. Johnella R. Polite, 68, of 247 McKenna Lane, Denmark, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Wright's Funeral Home in Denmark.

Funeral services for Mrs. Polite are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow immediately in Denmark Community Cemetery.

All COVID-19 coronavirus guidance will be observed, and masks are required.