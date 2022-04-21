Johnell Reed Ohonba -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Johnell Reed Ohonba, 71, of 1477 Huntington Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. C.C. Priester is officiating

Ms. Ohonba will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Ohonba passed away on Saturday, April 9, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

