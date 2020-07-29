John William Young Sr.
ORANGEBURG -- John William Young Sr. (J.W.), 90, of Orangeburg, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in paradise on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
J.W. had been the widower of the love of his life, Martha Livingston Young, for the last 11 years. We are sure they are rejoicing together and walking those streets of gold!
A private family graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg at a later date. The family asks that COVID-19 restrictions be strictly respected.
J.W. was born in Neeses to the late J.C. and Mary Ellen Bruner Young. He was always a hard worker, even as a boy, working on his family's farmland. After graduating Edisto High School, he joined the service (U.S. Army) and served in active duty in the Korean War for our great country. After returning home, he began his career at the telephone company (BellSouth) and worked there for 35 years. He was also a member of the South Carolina Telephone Pioneers.
He was a true family man who loved the times he was able to spend with his children as they grew (as well as nieces and nephews) fishing, camping, building tree houses, making an outside water fountain for those hot summer days which all of the neighborhood children enjoyed as well, and playing basketball. (He always apologized for never missing a shot no matter how hard he tried to miss!) Summer beach trips were always special family times and hold many treasured memories. During retirement, he continued to be a hard worker. He stayed busy by building and fixing things and helping break ground for New Hope Baptist Church, with the Carpenters of Christ, where he was a charter member. J.W. served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, as well as a member of the Pastor Search, Finance, Personnel, and Building and Grounds committees. He was a kind-hearted man who would do anything for those in need and stayed active by helping family and friends. He also cherished his time spent, not only with his four children, but his nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. J.W. also enjoyed leisure actives such as gardening, yard work and cooking (which included his specialties, from catfish stew to pound cakes).
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Anne Tant, of Orangeburg; three sons, John W. Young Jr. (Tina) of Lugoff, Steven L. Young (Brenda) of Pelion, and Joseph H. Young (Kathy) of Gaston; a son-in-law, Bruce E. Tant of Lexington; nine grandchildren: grandsons Jacob L. Young (Cora), Matthew E. Tant and Jeffery S. Young, and granddaughters Rachel E. Young, Rebecca Y. Dilley (Gavin), Joanna E. Tant, Mary A Tant, Florrieanne Rivers-Young (Letitia) and Martha G. Young; two great-granddaughters, Madeline and Amelia Young; sisters Lois Y. Nettles of Columbia, and Martha Berry, Margie Rice and Sherrie Wolfe, all of Orangeburg; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved with all his heart.
In addition to his wife, J.W. was predeceased by his sisters, Susie Goodwin and Dorothy (Dot) Walling; and his brother, James C. Young Jr.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. They also thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at RMC and Edisto Acute Care, where he was spending time with rehab, before he was to come home with Hospice.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210; or to New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.