John William Young Sr. -- Orangeburg

J.W. was born in Neeses to the late J.C. and Mary Ellen Bruner Young. He was always a hard worker, even as a boy, working on his family's farmland. After graduating Edisto High School, he joined the service (U.S. Army) and served in active duty in the Korean War for our great country. After returning home, he began his career at the telephone company (BellSouth) and worked there for 35 years. He was also a member of the South Carolina Telephone Pioneers.

He was a true family man who loved the times he was able to spend with his children as they grew (as well as nieces and nephews) fishing, camping, building tree houses, making an outside water fountain for those hot summer days which all of the neighborhood children enjoyed as well, and playing basketball. (He always apologized for never missing a shot no matter how hard he tried to miss!) Summer beach trips were always special family times and hold many treasured memories. During retirement, he continued to be a hard worker. He stayed busy by building and fixing things and helping break ground for New Hope Baptist Church, with the Carpenters of Christ, where he was a charter member. J.W. served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, as well as a member of the Pastor Search, Finance, Personnel, and Building and Grounds committees. He was a kind-hearted man who would do anything for those in need and stayed active by helping family and friends. He also cherished his time spent, not only with his four children, but his nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. J.W. also enjoyed leisure actives such as gardening, yard work and cooking (which included his specialties, from catfish stew to pound cakes).