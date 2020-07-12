John William Wactor II -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- John William Wactor II, 57, of Summerville, loving husband of Scarlett Simmons Wactor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services were held Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church.
The family received friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service.
John was born Oct. 17, 1962, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Robert S. Wactor and Reba Pittman Wactor. He was the owner of Rhett Butlers in downtown Charleston before moving on with Rhett Butlers On-Site Fleet Services. John loved all Clemson sports, especially Clemson football, fishing, boating, and eating. He loved the mountains, cutting grass, history, and geography. He also took great pride in his three sons, and his #1 pug, Frank.
In addition to his wife, Scarlett S. Wactor of Summerville, John leaves behind his three sons, Johnny Wactor of Los Angeles, California, Lance Wactor of Charleston, and Grant Wactor of Summerville; two brothers, Robert Wactor of Orangeburg, and Clint Wactor of Columbia; his mother-in-law, Barbara Simmons of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews.
John is predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wactor; grandparents, John and Evelyn Wactor, and Cliffton and Hattie Pittman; and father-in-law, L. Edward Simmons.
Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483.
Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.