John William Wactor II -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- John William Wactor II, 57, of Summerville, loving husband of Scarlett Simmons Wactor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services were held Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church.

The family received friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service.

John was born Oct. 17, 1962, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Robert S. Wactor and Reba Pittman Wactor. He was the owner of Rhett Butlers in downtown Charleston before moving on with Rhett Butlers On-Site Fleet Services. John loved all Clemson sports, especially Clemson football, fishing, boating, and eating. He loved the mountains, cutting grass, history, and geography. He also took great pride in his three sons, and his #1 pug, Frank.

In addition to his wife, Scarlett S. Wactor of Summerville, John leaves behind his three sons, Johnny Wactor of Los Angeles, California, Lance Wactor of Charleston, and Grant Wactor of Summerville; two brothers, Robert Wactor of Orangeburg, and Clint Wactor of Columbia; his mother-in-law, Barbara Simmons of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews.