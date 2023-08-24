SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. John William Clark, 85, of 324 Larramore Court, Santee, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Christian Antioch House of Prayer, 331 Hill Coast Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Bishop Louis Howell Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Clark will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Clark passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 324 Larramore Court, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com