John Willard Wolfe --- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- John Willard Wolfe, 93 years of age, died Jan. 27, 2023.

John was born in Cope, a son of the late John Marion Wolfe and Zelma Smoak Wolfe. He worked at U.S Plywood plant, Southern Buck Cement Co., and retired from Daniel Cont. Co. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Grave side services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4, at Cannon Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Daniel Cooper and Alan Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before services.

John is survived by one son, John W. “Johnny” Wolfe of Cope and wife, Shirley; two daughters, Bonnie Moore and Angela Smoak, both of Cope; one brotherl Robert Wolfe (Evelyn) of Branchville; two sistersl Martha Martin of St. George and Pretto Hayden (Wayne) of Branchville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Bailey; four brothers, Tom, Jack, George and Roger; one sister, Gloria; and his fishing buddies, Mattie B. Collier and Gladys Crum.

The family would give a special thanks to Cindy Garrick for her kindness and the Veterans Victory House.

Memorials may be made to Cannon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 477 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope SC 29038. Online condolences can be made a www.ottfh.com.