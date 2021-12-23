John Wilbur Jackson Jr. -- Blowing Rock, N.C.

Mr. Jackson was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Wilbur Jackson and Carmen Fersner Jackson. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Education. Mr. Jackson was a 1953 graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a bachelor's degree in education. He served in the U.S Air Force assigned to Korea and retired from the Air Force Reserves in 1981 as a lieutenant colonel. Mr. Jackson's retirement years were spent in Blowing Rock, where he was a former member of the Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.