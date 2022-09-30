John Wesley Walters -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Wesley Walters, 86, of 1233 Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Mount Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with interment to follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Rev. Emmanuel Fogle is officiating.

Mr. Walters will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Walters passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Mount Olive AME Church.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

