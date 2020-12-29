John W. Wrice -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Deacon John W. Wrice, 93, of 486 Mingo St., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
He died Dec. 23 at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
For decades, John William Wrice has been recognized as a conversationalist often prepared to share an antidote to life's circumstances sprinkled with wit and wisdom. Today, the wise “young man” as set sail on a journey that all of us will make someday. The journey of John W. Wrice began on Oct. 6, 1927, and ended on Dec. 23, 2020.
A time to live:
John William Wrice, affectionately known by his family as “JW” received his education in the Lowndes County public school system. He attended Savannah State University. In pursuit of a dream, he entered Midway Television Institute of Atlanta; he earned an electronic technology degree.
On June 10, 1956, in Reevesville, he married Wilma McMillan. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Valerie LaVerne, and a son, Sheldon Bertrande.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, singing, gardening and spectator sports.
A time to provide:
Owner and operator of Wrice's TV and Radio Sales and Service, Mr. Wrice labored in the vineyard for more than 40 years serving Orangeburg and surrounding counties.
A time to serve:
“JW” accepted Christianity as the guiding principle of his life as a young boy in Lakeland, Georgia.
Church affiliation:
Upon moving to Orangeburg, Deacon Emeritus Wrice joined New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg, in the 1950s. He served as chairman of the Deacon's Board (twice), Sunday school superintendent and teacher, as well as a member of the Senior Choir, Organizer of the Male Chorus, and a member of the Brotherhood. Deacon Emeritus Wrice served as chairman of the Executive Board of the Andrew Chapel Missionary and Education Union.
He was also a disabled veteran in the United States Army.
Masonic order:
During his Masonic tenure, he was Past Worshipful Master, St. James Lodge No.8; organizer and 1st High Priest of George Argro Chapter No.2 Royal Arch Masons; member, All Seeing Eye Knights Templar, W.A. Clement Consistory, and Koran Temple No.88 Shrine Temple of Orangeburg. Ill. Wrice 33°, Past Grand Master, Most Worshipful Williams Grand Lodge AFASRM, Orangeburg, also served as vice president general, General Grand Masonic Congress, and held membership in all other houses of the United Supreme Council AASR.
It was during Wrice's administration that the Master's and Warden's Council of Williams Grand Lodge was created. He was instrumental in South Carolina's hosting of the United Supreme Council AASR in 1986 and again in 2002.
In June of 1998, he, along with Ill. Bro. Clyde Shepard (then Grand Master of York Rite Masons), co-founded the Brotherhood of Grand Lodges of South Carolina with four-member Grand Lodges: Williams (Scottish Rite), Palmetto (York Rite), King Solomon (International) and B'Natural (Modern Free). The Grand Lodges listed agreed to acknowledge the existence of each other, share in a joint project to promote cooperation, respect, assistance, fellowship and trust, and extend the right hand of fraternal courtesies to our lodges and chapters to visit one another.
Bro. Wrice also served as advisor to the Sisters in Unity OES (Sister Grand Chapters to the Grand Lodges).
Because of his dedication, commitment, vision and leadership as Most Worshipful Grand Master for the state of South Carolina (October 1983 – October 6, 2007), the auditorium, at Williams Grand Lodge, is named John W. Wrice Auditorium.
A time to weep:
His parents, Lewis S. and Georgie Wright Wrice, preceded him in death, as well as a sister, Carrie E. Sirmons, and five brothers, Dolphus (DV), Donald, George L., Robert and Oren.
A time to celebrate:
John leaves to cherish his memory Wilma McMillan Wrice, his wife of 64 years, two children, Valerie L. Wrice of Atlanta and Sheldon B. Wrice of Akron, Ohio; a sister, Lillie McEady of Lakeland, Georgia; four brothers, Owen (Bertha) Wrice of Quitman, Georgia, Alfred (Lynnette) Wrice, Enoch (Gwen) Wrice, and Willie (Anna) Wrice, all of Brunswick, Georgia; two brothers-in-law, Alton (Silvia) McMillan of Columbia and James (Patricia) McMillan of Reevesville; two sisters-in-law, Kay F. McMillan of Columbia, Maryland, and Geneva McMillan of St. George; a grand-dog, Meeko of Atlanta; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 29, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
