John W. Wrice -- Orangeburg

It was during Wrice's administration that the Master's and Warden's Council of Williams Grand Lodge was created. He was instrumental in South Carolina's hosting of the United Supreme Council AASR in 1986 and again in 2002.

In June of 1998, he, along with Ill. Bro. Clyde Shepard (then Grand Master of York Rite Masons), co-founded the Brotherhood of Grand Lodges of South Carolina with four-member Grand Lodges: Williams (Scottish Rite), Palmetto (York Rite), King Solomon (International) and B'Natural (Modern Free). The Grand Lodges listed agreed to acknowledge the existence of each other, share in a joint project to promote cooperation, respect, assistance, fellowship and trust, and extend the right hand of fraternal courtesies to our lodges and chapters to visit one another.

Bro. Wrice also served as advisor to the Sisters in Unity OES (Sister Grand Chapters to the Grand Lodges).

Because of his dedication, commitment, vision and leadership as Most Worshipful Grand Master for the state of South Carolina (October 1983 – October 6, 2007), the auditorium, at Williams Grand Lodge, is named John W. Wrice Auditorium.

A time to weep: