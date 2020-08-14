You have permission to edit this article.
John W. White -- Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE -- John W. White, 81, Ridgeville, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Drive-thru viewing will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 29477.

