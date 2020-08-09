You have permission to edit this article.
John W, White -- Harleyville
John W, White -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- John W. White, 81, of Harleyville, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at Trident Medical Center Charleston.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

