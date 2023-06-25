ORANGEBURG -- John W. Rivenbark, 78, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Winnsboro. He was the son of the late James T. Rivenbark and the late Iva Mae Hudson Rivenbark.

John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Gale; their children, grandchildren and his sister, Joyce Grainger of Columbia. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

John was first and foremost a faithful saint of God. He attended Columbia Bible College. His life was spent devoted to God's kingdom where he served in many different ways. He had a heart for missions and served on many different mission fields. He was an RA leader, a deacon, a youth leader at Congaree Baptist Church, a pastor at Reach Point Community Church and a youth baseball coach.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam war where he earned a Purple Heart as well as many other medals. He retired from State Printing, which is now R.R. Donnelly with over 43 years of service. John spent his life in service to others as well as to the Lord.

Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church at 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

