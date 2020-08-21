John W. Riser Sr. -- West Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA -- On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, John William "Bill" Riser Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Bill was born on Jan. 4, 1934, in Bowman, to the late Thomas "Doc" Riser Sr. and Nell Weathers Riser. He received a BS degree from Clemson University in 1957, where he played basketball from 1952-56. He was on the first Clemson team to play in the first ACC Conference in 1954. He worked for the Clemson University Extension Service in Aiken, Saluda and Richland counties retiring in 1989. In 2015, he was in the first class of inductees to be inducted into the A. Frank Lever County Extension Agent Hall of Fame for service to S.C. and the farming industry.

Bill also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1991-2002 for House District No. 69, Lexington County. His tenure in the House included effective membership on the critical Ways and Means Committee and on the budget subcommittee for Higher Education, TECH, and Cultural, as well as his vital chairmanship of the legislative Personnel and Benefits Subcommittee. He was also a member of the Agricultural, Natural Resources and Environment Affairs Committee for four years.