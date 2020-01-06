{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- John W. Neals of St. George passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George. Burial will be held at the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed at the church at 10 a.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

