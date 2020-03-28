John W. Johnson -- Greenville

Born in Orangeburg, he was a son of the late Willie Johnson and Lurline Brantley Johnson. He is survived by three sons, Charles (Kungesi) Smith, Perry Smith, and Willie Smith, all of Greenville; three daughters, Silvon Patterson of North Carolina, Charlene A. Smith of Greenville, and Darlene (David) Gilyard; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Orangeburg and George Johnson of Brooklyn, New York; one sister, Gloria (George) Grayson of Greenville; nine grandchildren, one reared in the home, Curtavious Smith of Greenville; two special nieces, Janice (Tim) Fisher and Tracey Johnson; two special nephews, Jared (Jennifer) Ford and Craig Dyches.