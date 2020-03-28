John W. Johnson -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- John W. Johnson, age 71, of 240 Clemson Ave., died, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.
Born in Orangeburg, he was a son of the late Willie Johnson and Lurline Brantley Johnson. He is survived by three sons, Charles (Kungesi) Smith, Perry Smith, and Willie Smith, all of Greenville; three daughters, Silvon Patterson of North Carolina, Charlene A. Smith of Greenville, and Darlene (David) Gilyard; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Orangeburg and George Johnson of Brooklyn, New York; one sister, Gloria (George) Grayson of Greenville; nine grandchildren, one reared in the home, Curtavious Smith of Greenville; two special nieces, Janice (Tim) Fisher and Tracey Johnson; two special nephews, Jared (Jennifer) Ford and Craig Dyches.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, South Carolina. The family is at the home.
