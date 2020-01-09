{{featured_button_text}}
John W. Goodwin

BAMBERG – Funeral services for John W. Goodwin, 71, of 1613 Binnicker Bridge Road, Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Bamberg. The burial will follow in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.

He died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of John Goodwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments