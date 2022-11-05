John W. Berry -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- John W. Berry, 83, of 8996 Charleston Hwy., died Nov. 1, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

