 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John W. Berry -- Bowman

  • 0
John W. Berry

BOWMAN -- John W. Berry, 83, of 8996 Charleston Hwy., died Nov. 1, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News