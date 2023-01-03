 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Vernon Cooper Sr.-- Orangeburg

John Vernon Cooper Sr.

ORANGEBBURG — Funeral services for Mr. John Vernon Cooper Sr., 85, of 2205 Myers Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Cooper passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 2205 Myers Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

